HRT Financial LP Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 436,415 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
R1 RCM Price Performance
RCM stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.
In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
