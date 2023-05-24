HRT Financial LP Invests $4.78 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Science Applications International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

