Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

