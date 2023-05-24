Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $952,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

DGX stock opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

