Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,741,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,433,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,106,000 after purchasing an additional 251,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

