Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 1,355 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $28,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,025,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,194,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.