Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 1,355 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $28,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,025,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,194,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
