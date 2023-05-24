AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Reduced by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,605,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

