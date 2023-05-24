SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SMART Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SGH stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SMART Global

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

