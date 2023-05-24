Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 318.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

NYSE:M opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

