Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Penumbra by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra Trading Down 4.1 %

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $7,332,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $305.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.45. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $324.38.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.