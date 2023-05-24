DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $865,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,931.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $865,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,931.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021,934 shares of company stock worth $61,437,445. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

