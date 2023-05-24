Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $201.88 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

