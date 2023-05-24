Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.