PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

