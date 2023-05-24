Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.