Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.