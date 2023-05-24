Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,886 shares of company stock valued at $776,063 and sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

