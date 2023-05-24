Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

