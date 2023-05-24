Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

