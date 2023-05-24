Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Major Shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani Purchases 21,000 Shares of Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,850 shares in the company, valued at $96,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jonathan Sebastiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jonathan Sebastiani bought 42,300 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,606.00.

VWE opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

VWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

