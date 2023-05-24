Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,932 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,738 shares of company stock valued at $54,705,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

