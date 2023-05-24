Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

