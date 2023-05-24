Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 1,648 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,365,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.0 %

LEGH opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

