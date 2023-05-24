Commerce Bank Sells 2,467 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the airline’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 110,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 220,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

