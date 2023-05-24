Commerce Bank Sells 8,559 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $283.97 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

