RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $385,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.1 %

RBC Bearings Profile

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

