Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,380,000 after purchasing an additional 801,054 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 576,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,295,000 after acquiring an additional 470,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $22,204,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SF opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

