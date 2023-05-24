Commerce Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.