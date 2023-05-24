Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $58.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

