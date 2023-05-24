Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

