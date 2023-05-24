PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

