CI Investments Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
BAH stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
