Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 355.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 4.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

