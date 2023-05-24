Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.53. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $197.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

