SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

