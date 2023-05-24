Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

JNPR opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,731,631.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $847,251. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

