Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Guardant Health
In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Guardant Health Stock Down 3.3 %
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.