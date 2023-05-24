Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,567,000 after acquiring an additional 784,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,684,000 after acquiring an additional 608,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

