CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

