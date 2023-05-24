CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $443.03 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

