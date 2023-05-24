CI Investments Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

DOV stock opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

