CI Investments Inc. Sells 358 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

