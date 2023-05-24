CI Investments Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after acquiring an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

