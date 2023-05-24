ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

