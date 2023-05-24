Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 368,625 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

