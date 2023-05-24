Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

