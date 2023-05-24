Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 558,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,480,735 shares.The stock last traded at $17.05 and had previously closed at $17.87.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 196,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 35.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 255,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 6.7 %

About Nano-X Imaging

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

