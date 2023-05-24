NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,181,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 43,909,504 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.