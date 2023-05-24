Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 334,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 762,506 shares.The stock last traded at $32.03 and had previously closed at $30.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
Perion Network Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
