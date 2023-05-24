CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 53,935 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $655.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CI&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its stake in CI&T by 14.7% during the first quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in CI&T by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

